UGAS (UGAS) Price Tops $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $3.85 million and $409,817.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00869487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00065285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00097157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.82 or 0.08105091 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

