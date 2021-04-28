Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.44.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $113.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,641 shares of company stock worth $8,224,449. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.