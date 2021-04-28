Union Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of UNB opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

