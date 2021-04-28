Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €24.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.20 ($33.18).

ETR UN01 opened at €30.70 ($36.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.16. Uniper has a 12 month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12 month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.85.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

