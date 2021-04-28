United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,187 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in United Insurance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UIHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

