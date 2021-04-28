United Insurance (UIHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. On average, analysts expect United Insurance to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UIHC stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

