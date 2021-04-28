United Parcel Service Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 151,499 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the typical volume of 27,545 call options.
Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.16.
In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE UPS opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day moving average of $166.55. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $197.28.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
