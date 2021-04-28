UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.13. The firm has a market cap of $374.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $401.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

