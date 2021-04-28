Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 256,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,066,643 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $11.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $164,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 107,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

