UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $13.53 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.56 or 0.00795853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00097436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.95 or 0.08202893 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

