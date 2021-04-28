Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $308.00 at Truist Securities

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $326.33 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.27 and a 200-day moving average of $281.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

