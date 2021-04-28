Vale (NYSE:VALE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vale (NYSE:VALE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%.

VALE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. 780,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,042,590. Vale has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 53.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

