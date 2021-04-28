Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 78 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.55 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

