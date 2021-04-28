Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.01. 41,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,077. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.