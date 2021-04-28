Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,822 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 174,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.