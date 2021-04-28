Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 86,103 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 242,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,092,997. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

