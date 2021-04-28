Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Trimmed by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,061,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.93 and a 12 month high of $278.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

