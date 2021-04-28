Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

