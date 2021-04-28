Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $44,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 104,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period.

Shares of VV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,891. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $195.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.70.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

