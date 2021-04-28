Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $225.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $226.18.

