Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Boosted by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,432,000 after buying an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,145,000 after acquiring an additional 527,602 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

