Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 443.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,521. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $218.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average is $196.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

