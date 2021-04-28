Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Shares of VTWRF stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $31.15.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.