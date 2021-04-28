Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Vaso shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 8,975 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Vaso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.