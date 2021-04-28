Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $670,791 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

