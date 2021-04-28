Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,579,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

VRNT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,920. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.