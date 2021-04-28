Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 258.5% in April

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 258.5% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.8465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 8th. Danske lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.