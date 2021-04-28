ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to Neutral by Moffett Nathanson

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIAC. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

