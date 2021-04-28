VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.76

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 9152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

