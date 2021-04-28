VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.41

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.41 and traded as high as $64.51. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.51, with a volume of 479 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
