VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.41

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.41 and traded as high as $64.51. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.51, with a volume of 479 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.