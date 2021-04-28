Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 224,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,491,108. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Vipshop by 589.0% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 187,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,647,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 479,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 178,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.