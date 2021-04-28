Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on V. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

V traded up $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.64. 421,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $170.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

