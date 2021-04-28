Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Mizuho

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.15.

NYSE V opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.69. Visa has a 1 year low of $170.38 and a 1 year high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

