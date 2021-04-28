Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Mizuho

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.15.
NYSE V opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.69. Visa has a 1 year low of $170.38 and a 1 year high of $232.95.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.