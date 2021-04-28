Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $765 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,294. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

