Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $15.80 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,201.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,197.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

