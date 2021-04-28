VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $24.76 on Monday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 85,009 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,664,476.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,557. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

