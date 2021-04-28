Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIZSF opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Vizsla Silver has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

