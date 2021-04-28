Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:VCMMF opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Vocus Group has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vocus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

