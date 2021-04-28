VouchForMe (IPL) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $190.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.81 or 0.00871214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00065533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00096677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08191542 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

