Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CRO Mark E. Roszkowski Sells 43,750 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,972,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vroom stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vroom by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 91,546 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

