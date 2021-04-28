Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in April

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

WWNTY stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. Want Want China has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

