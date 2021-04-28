Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Waterside Capital stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Waterside Capital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16.

Waterside Capital Company Profile

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

