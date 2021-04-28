WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,300 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 46,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

