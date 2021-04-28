WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 365 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.87 and a 200-day moving average of $475.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

