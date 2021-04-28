Wedbush Comments on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

BJRI opened at $55.63 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.