Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 2.9%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.88 and last traded at $50.16. 25,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,602,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after buying an additional 293,776 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Weibo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

