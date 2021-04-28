Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 2.9%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.88 and last traded at $50.16. Approximately 25,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,602,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth $164,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

