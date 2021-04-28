Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 2.9%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.88 and last traded at $50.16. Approximately 25,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,602,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth $164,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.