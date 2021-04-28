Welch Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

