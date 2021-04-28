Welch Group LLC Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $10,048,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

HRI opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $110.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

