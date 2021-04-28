Wells Fargo & Company Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $183.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.16.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE opened at $156.53 on Monday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRB Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.